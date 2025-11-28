Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 394 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 506,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,592,000 after buying an additional 227,159 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,751,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 87.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 284,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,771,000 after buying an additional 132,880 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 70.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,375,000 after acquiring an additional 130,394 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,047.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 3,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.23, for a total transaction of $3,559,434.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 144,330 shares in the company, valued at $129,208,545.90. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.43, for a total value of $3,073,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 74,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,147,930.76. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,426 shares of company stock valued at $76,049,294. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $924.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $1,123.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $959.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $829.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $737.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

