Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 353.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,389 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 150,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,691,000 after purchasing an additional 100,657 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $954.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

