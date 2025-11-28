Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XLG. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,790,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 212.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,508 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,682,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,464,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,413,000 after purchasing an additional 597,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,464,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,378,000 after purchasing an additional 61,706 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $59.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $60.63.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

