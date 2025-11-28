Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF $RECS Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 327.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF alerts:

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RECS opened at $40.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $41.64.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RECS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.