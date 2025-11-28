CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF $AUSF

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUSF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 102,354 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AUSF opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.10. Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF Company Profile

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.

