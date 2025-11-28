Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF $FNCL

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 3,394.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,193 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 828,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,627,000 after buying an additional 77,963 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60,293 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 114,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,453 shares during the period. Buska Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 114.7% in the second quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 36,769 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,344,000.

Shares of FNCL opened at $75.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $58.68 and a 12 month high of $77.67.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

