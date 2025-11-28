Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 97,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $139.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.73 and a 200 day moving average of $130.57. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $99.48 and a 1-year high of $140.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -249.65 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.