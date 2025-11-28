Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 873,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,469,000 after acquiring an additional 221,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,706,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aaron Powell sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $419,839.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,292. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 24,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $3,627,901.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 37,870 shares of company stock valued at $5,657,495 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM opened at $154.06 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

