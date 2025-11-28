Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.22 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 56.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $83.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.74. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.54.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

