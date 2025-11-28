Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Stock Position Increased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 75,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ now owns 39,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $281.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.64 and a 1 year high of $298.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

