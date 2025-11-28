The Mosaic Company $MOS Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,719 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Mosaic worth $21,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 172.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

MOS stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 22.80%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

