Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 48,742 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,742 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.19% of Hasbro worth $19,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $2,822,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,856,000 after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hasbro by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,287,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227,477 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Roth Capital set a $96.00 price objective on Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 4,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $308,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,958.48. The trade was a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $83.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 82.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.83%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

