Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 9,650 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 15.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,349,000 after buying an additional 33,449 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $814,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 7.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ZION opened at $53.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $61.96. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 17.22%.The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $130,544.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,033.63. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

