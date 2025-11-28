Franklin Resources Inc. Has $27.07 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.15% of Credicorp worth $27,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $35,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Credicorp by 5,300.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $255.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $165.51 and a 52 week high of $280.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.32 and a 200-day moving average of $241.32.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The bank reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 17.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAP. Zacks Research raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Credicorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Credicorp from $257.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.17.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

