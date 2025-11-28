Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,851 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.21% of Penumbra worth $21,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter worth about $8,119,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,760,000 after buying an additional 185,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Trading Down 0.9%

PEN stock opened at $295.96 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.26 and a 12 month high of $310.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.51 and its 200 day moving average is $257.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

PEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Penumbra

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.65, for a total transaction of $4,260,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 182,460 shares in the company, valued at $49,200,339. This trade represents a 7.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $42,329.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,071.28. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 35,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,932,319 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Penumbra

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.