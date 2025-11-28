Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.92, but opened at $27.03. Chipmos Technologies shares last traded at $26.8650, with a volume of 1,476 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chipmos Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chipmos Technologies in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Chipmos Technologies Stock Down 3.1%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $952.86 million, a PE ratio of 300.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $201.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. Chipmos Technologies had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Chipmos Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Chipmos Technologies during the first quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 131.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 44.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Chipmos Technologies by 71.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

