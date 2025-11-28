Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.41, but opened at $9.00. Biohaven shares last traded at $9.1550, with a volume of 327,669 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Biohaven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Biohaven from $47.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Biohaven Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.27. On average, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,020,071 shares in the company, valued at $15,150,532.50. This represents a 24.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vlad Coric bought 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,195,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,964,562.50. This represents a 126.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 4,416,999 shares of company stock valued at $33,144,833 over the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Biohaven by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 84,800.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

