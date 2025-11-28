Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Sysmex Corporation ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 342,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 138,746 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sysmex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sysmex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Sysmex had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysmex Corporation ADR will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

