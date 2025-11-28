Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 48,044 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 7,876.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,044 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 448.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 729,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 596,819 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1,467.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 585,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,953,000 after acquiring an additional 547,696 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 568.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 180,735 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 147,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 92,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,056,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $95.61.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

