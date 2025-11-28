SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

SJM Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.3814, but opened at $0.3239. SJM shares last traded at $0.3239, with a volume of 1,441 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CLSA raised SJM from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SJM alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJMHF

SJM Trading Down 15.1%

About SJM

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

(Get Free Report)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.