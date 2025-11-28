Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Shares Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 316,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 273,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Visionstate Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The firm has a market cap of C$6.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

Visionstate Company Profile

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

