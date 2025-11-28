Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Shares Up 30.4% – Here’s What Happened

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 30.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 337,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 964% from the average daily volume of 31,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Rio Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15.

Rio Silver Company Profile

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

