Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2025

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ACHV) in the last few weeks:

  • 11/25/2025 – Achieve Life Sciences is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/25/2025 – Achieve Life Sciences is now covered by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/24/2025 – Achieve Life Sciences had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
  • 11/24/2025 – Achieve Life Sciences had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..
  • 11/17/2025 – Achieve Life Sciences had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
  • 11/11/2025 – Achieve Life Sciences had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
  • 11/5/2025 – Achieve Life Sciences had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
  • 10/8/2025 – Achieve Life Sciences had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity at Achieve Life Sciences

In related news, Director Thomas Braxton King sold 139,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $387,406.66. Following the sale, the director owned 315,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,943.34. The trade was a 30.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Alistair Stewart sold 129,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $378,142.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 228,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,315. This trade represents a 36.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 381,972 shares of company stock worth $1,084,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

