Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ACHV) in the last few weeks:

11/25/2025 – Achieve Life Sciences is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Achieve Life Sciences is now covered by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Achieve Life Sciences had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Achieve Life Sciences had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

11/17/2025 – Achieve Life Sciences had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Achieve Life Sciences had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/5/2025 – Achieve Life Sciences had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Achieve Life Sciences had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity at Achieve Life Sciences

In related news, Director Thomas Braxton King sold 139,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $387,406.66. Following the sale, the director owned 315,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,943.34. The trade was a 30.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Alistair Stewart sold 129,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $378,142.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 228,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,315. This trade represents a 36.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 381,972 shares of company stock worth $1,084,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

