CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,412 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,952,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,178,000 after purchasing an additional 665,289 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,408,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,805,000 after purchasing an additional 141,819 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 514.0% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,776,000 after buying an additional 1,004,545 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at about $35,567,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 899,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX Resources stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.80 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.70%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Corporation. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CNX Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.00.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

