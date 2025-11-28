Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 4,367.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,670 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,181,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,084 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 1,104.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,315,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,631,000 after buying an additional 5,791,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,672,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,705,000 after buying an additional 204,535 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 652,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,160,000 after buying an additional 291,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 631,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,205,000 after buying an additional 215,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.99. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $46.68.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.