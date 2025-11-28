CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Trading 25% Higher – Time to Buy?

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 101,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 63,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
CanAsia Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$9.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03.
About CanAsia Energy
CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CanAsia Energy
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for CanAsia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAsia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.