American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Trading Up 20% – Time to Buy?

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) were up 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 335,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 525% from the average daily volume of 53,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.42.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter. American Hotel Income Properties REIT had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of C$66.24 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP will post 0.0406452 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP is a trust that invests in hotel real estate properties. The company’s primary business is owning Premium Branded hotels, which have franchise agreements with international hotel brands including Marriott, Hilton, and IHG. It generates revenue from the room, food, beverage, and other revenue.

