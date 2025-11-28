Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 8,733 Shares of Spire Inc. $SR

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.62% of Spire worth $26,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 1,957.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Spire in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Spire by 2,648.0% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Spire by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 2,602.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SR. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spire from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America raised Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

Spire Price Performance

SR stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.41. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.44 and a 52-week high of $91.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $334.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.56 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Articles

