Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Trading 10% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) rose 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 22 and last traded at GBX 22. Approximately 192,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 68,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.

Altitude Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.04. The firm has a market cap of £16.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Insider Activity at Altitude Group

In related news, insider Alexander Brennan bought 60,606 shares of Altitude Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £2,475 per share, with a total value of £149,999,850. Also, insider Martin Roy Varley purchased 115,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 22 per share, for a total transaction of £25,404.06. Insiders have bought a total of 394,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,754,700 over the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altitude Group Company Profile

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

