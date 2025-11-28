Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 198,607 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.22% of Franklin Resources worth $27,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,139 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 80.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 245.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 51.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.91.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $26.08. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The closed-end fund reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

