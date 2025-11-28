Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,530,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,661 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.47% of Restaurant Brands International worth $101,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 953,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 563,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,568,000 after purchasing an additional 268,511 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 145,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 69,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.63. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $72.98.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 9.95%.Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 43,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $3,043,070.60. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 193,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,079. The trade was a 18.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.