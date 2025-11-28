CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $949,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,126.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BATS:HYD opened at $51.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.