Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $671,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4,300.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 187.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Helen L. Shan bought 370 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $275.48 per share, with a total value of $101,927.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 9,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,556.32. The trade was a 4.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Mcloughlin purchased 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.19 per share, with a total value of $100,112.22. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,670.74. This represents a 10.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,208 shares of company stock worth $328,505. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $452.00 to $324.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $480.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $350.10.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $277.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.50 and a 52-week high of $496.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.55.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

