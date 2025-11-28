Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,642 Shares of Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Flex were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Flex by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,742,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,232,000 after buying an additional 996,276 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,586,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,075,000 after purchasing an additional 653,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,363,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,180,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,500,000 after buying an additional 2,459,511 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Flex by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,813,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,243,000 after buying an additional 690,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday. Argus set a $85.00 price objective on Flex in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Flex from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Flex from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, Director William D. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,090,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 98,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,939.96. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $2,571,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 256,198 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,153.72. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,011,950. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Price Performance

FLEX stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $67.00.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.