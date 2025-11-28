Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,508 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $488.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $484.27 and a 200-day moving average of $456.17. The company has a market cap of $198.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $505.38.

Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

