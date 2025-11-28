SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $88,852,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,699,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 35.3% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 415,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,494,000 after buying an additional 108,329 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 301,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after buying an additional 75,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter worth $9,039,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SPXC opened at $216.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $233.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.24. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%.The business had revenue of $592.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPX Technologies

Insider Activity

In other SPX Technologies news, insider John William Swann III sold 38,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $7,986,242.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,243,294.62. This represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.