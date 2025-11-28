CreativeOne Wealth LLC Reduces Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. Groupe la Francaise raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total value of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,130.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $611.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $658.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $590.82. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.89 and a 1 year high of $778.64.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.02%.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.