Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTW. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $321.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1-year low of $292.97 and a 1-year high of $352.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $341.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.