CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend ETF $DIVB

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIVB. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $78,518,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 429,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 284,793 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,978,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 87.6% in the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 285,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 133,499 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 204,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 76,298 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of DIVB opened at $52.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $51.76.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

