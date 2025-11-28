CreativeOne Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,788,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,937,000 after buying an additional 146,126 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,987,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,385,000 after purchasing an additional 362,498 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,675,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,023,000 after purchasing an additional 117,686 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,283,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,564,000 after purchasing an additional 36,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,171,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,309,000 after purchasing an additional 198,869 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $122.11 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $126.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.01.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.