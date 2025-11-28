Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,162,511,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,639,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,104 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,286,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,559,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,923,000.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $247.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $240.99. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.16.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

