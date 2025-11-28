CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBIL. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $95,237,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $79,458,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 7,158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 625,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,260,000 after buying an additional 616,934 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 301,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $22,739,000.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ VBIL opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.48. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $75.65.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.238 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

