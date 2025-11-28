Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,873 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $838,404,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $382,510,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,275,000 after purchasing an additional 856,928 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,069,000 after purchasing an additional 736,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 257.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,929,000 after buying an additional 689,815 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $189.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $189.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.52.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

