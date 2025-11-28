Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,427 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,427 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.46 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 4.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In related news, Director Demonty Price bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $394,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,750. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 78,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,895.84. This represents a 2.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 33,250 shares of company stock worth $524,573. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

