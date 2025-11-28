Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth about $61,303,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,053,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Silgan by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,868,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,657,000 after acquiring an additional 448,828 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,638,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,312,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,334,000 after acquiring an additional 250,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Silgan from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.70.

Silgan Stock Performance

SLGN opened at $39.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.72 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In other news, CAO Kimberly Irene Ulmer acquired 1,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer owned 105,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,783.31. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam J. Greenlee bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $267,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 328,164 shares in the company, valued at $12,532,583.16. The trade was a 2.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

