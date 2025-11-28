Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust $BTT

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,455 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 20.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.2% in the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BTT opened at $22.50 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

