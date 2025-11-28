Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 99.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 801,301 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,142,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 27,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,949,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $877,931,000 after purchasing an additional 133,607 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 9,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $9,640,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,304,619 shares in the company, valued at $683,642,180.16. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $168,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,750.96. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 227,850 shares of company stock worth $58,874,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $320.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $328.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

