Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $787,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 330.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

