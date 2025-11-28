Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after buying an additional 625,614 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2%

XTEN stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

