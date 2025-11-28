Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $775,000 in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF $CWI

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Cvfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 162,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,086,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.78. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

